Starkey managed 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 win over the Blue.

After failing to score in double figures across his final five appearances with the Blue, Starkey reached that plateau against his former team in his Fort Wayne debut. He also tied Pedro Bradshaw with a team-high nine rebounds, falling one short of his third double-double of the campaign.