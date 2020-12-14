Vonleh tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will be waived by the Bulls, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Vonleh was not with the team for Sunday's preseason game in Houston, and even as a free agent he'll begin a mandatory 10-day quarantine. The 2014 lottery pick is yet to find a permanent home in the NBA, having spent time with the Bulls, Blazers, Knicks, Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Bulls again within the last three years alone. Once he's cleared to return, he'll look to sign on with another team or potentially survey his options overseas.