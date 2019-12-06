Odiase posted 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 22 minutes of G League action during Thursday's 130-104 loss to Memphis.

Odiase reached double-digit points for the third time this season, hitting three of his five shots as well as making both attempts from the charity stripe. Receiving 21.3 minutes per game, fantasy owners would hope for more production from the 24-year-old who's currently averaging 5.3 points and 6.7 rebounds on the year.