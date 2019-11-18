Odiase registered 12 points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-105 win over the Vipers.

The Suns were short on men Sunday with only eight players available for the game. Each player played at least 18 minutes. Coming off the bench, Odiase was a force on the glass, grabbing 12 boards while also leading the team with a plus-24 net rating. Northern Arizona likes to experiment with playing time, so Odiase's minutes should be monitored by fantasy managers to see what kind of trend emerges.