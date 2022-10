Odiase begins his third season in the G League in 2022-23, having played for Northern Arizona in 2019-20 and Greensboro in 2021-22.

Odiase saw a limited role with the Swarm in 2021-22, playing in 17 games while averaging 13.3 minutes per game. The former 2019 draft pick tallied 3.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for Greensboro in his sophomore campaign.