Odiase posted six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 loss to Raptors 905.

Odiase was perfect from the field in Tuesday's loss, finishing with the second-highest scoring total off the bench for the Swarm. Odiase has averaged 3.0 points and 3.8 rebound sin eight appearances this season.