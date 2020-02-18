Odiase scored zero points while committing one turnover during Saturday's 122-113 G League loss to Agua Caliente.

Odiase has seen his minutes depleted as well as his production lately, as he's averaging 2.8 points across 14.2 minutes during his past five appearances. The 24-year-old works strictly inside and has not registered a single three-point attempt this season. It remains to be seen how his role will evolve the rest of the season, but he's not an attractive fantasy asset at the moment. On the season, the center averages 6.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 21.5 minutes per game.