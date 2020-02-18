Norense Odiase: Plays season-low three minutes
Odiase scored zero points while committing one turnover during Saturday's 122-113 G League loss to Agua Caliente.
Odiase has seen his minutes depleted as well as his production lately, as he's averaging 2.8 points across 14.2 minutes during his past five appearances. The 24-year-old works strictly inside and has not registered a single three-point attempt this season. It remains to be seen how his role will evolve the rest of the season, but he's not an attractive fantasy asset at the moment. On the season, the center averages 6.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 21.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...