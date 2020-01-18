Norense Odiase: Scores 11 in win
Odiase tallied 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-114 win over the Sioux City Skyforce.
Odiase has played effectively lately, as he's averaging 10.2 points and 11.4 rebounds over his past five contests compared to his 6.4 points and 8.0 rebounds on the season. His minutes have remained steady, but he's been netting shots at a 67.7 clip during the span. Working close to the basket and shooting within his range, his field-goal percentage is 58.2 percent on the season. Riding a hot hand right now, he'll look to maintain his momentum for as long as possible.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.