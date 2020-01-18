Odiase tallied 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-114 win over the Sioux City Skyforce.

Odiase has played effectively lately, as he's averaging 10.2 points and 11.4 rebounds over his past five contests compared to his 6.4 points and 8.0 rebounds on the season. His minutes have remained steady, but he's been netting shots at a 67.7 clip during the span. Working close to the basket and shooting within his range, his field-goal percentage is 58.2 percent on the season. Riding a hot hand right now, he'll look to maintain his momentum for as long as possible.