Norris Cole: Signs with Italian club
Cole signed a contract last week with Sidigas Avellino of the Italian League, Stefan Djordjevic of EuroHoops.net reports.
The 29-year-old guard, a first-round pick in 2011, last appeared in the NBA in 2016-17 as a member of the Thunder. After spending last season in Israel with Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv, Cole will stick around in Europe and move over to Italy. If Cole shows well overseas, he could generate renewed interest from NBA teams down the road.
