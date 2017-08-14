Norris Cole: Will head to Euroleague
Cole has signed a one-year contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Euroleague, international writer David Pick reports.
Cole opened the 2016-17 campaign playing in the Chinese Basketball Association, but following the completion of that season, he ended up joining the Thunder for the final month of their schedule. He took part in just 13 games, posting averages of 3.3 points and 1.1 assists across 9.6 minutes. Once again, Cole struggled to field interest during free agency this offseason and will now head to Maccabi Tel Aviv. That said, there's a chance he ends up coming back to the States following the completion of their season once again, so it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately attempted to latch on with a contender in February.
More News
-
Thunder's Norris Cole: Falls out of rotation•
-
Thunder's Norris Cole: Efficient performance in Thunder debut•
-
Thunder's Norris Cole: Agrees to contract with Oklahoma City•
-
Norris Cole: Signs contract with Chinese club•
-
Pelicans' Norris Cole: Sitting out season finale•
-
Pelicans' Norris Cole: Out Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...