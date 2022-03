Pelle logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes during Friday's 95-90 win over the Maine Celtics.

Pelle continues to benefit from starting in place of Tacko Fall, who returned Friday after being unavailable Monday. The 29-year-old logged 22 points and 28 rebounds across his last two starts.