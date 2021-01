Pelle is expected to sign with the Nets after clearing health and safety protocols, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Pelle saw action in 24 games with the 76ers last season and was primarily a shot-blocking presence and rebounder. In 9.7 minutes per game, he averaged 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Assuming he officially joins the Nets, he could see some backup center run behind DeAndre Jordan, though Jeff Green and Kevin Durant still figure to see some small-ball-five minutes.