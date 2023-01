Pelle finished with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and one block in seven minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 121-114 win over the Ignite.

Pelle failed to score for the first time this season and played only seven minutes before committing his sixth and final foul. The 29-year-old hasn't been a major contributor this year, but this was by far Pelle's worst performance of the campaign. He'll look to bounce back against Salt Lake City on Thursday.