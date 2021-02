Pelle is joining the Canton Charge in the G League Bubble, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

The 27-year-old center will get some run in the G League after he appeared in just three games for Brooklyn this season before being cut earlier this month. Pelle hasn't had much of a chance yet to prove himself at the NBA level, as he's received an average of 9.6 minutes per game in 27 total games played.