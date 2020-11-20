Pelle was waived by the 76ers on Thursday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pelle's $1.5 million contract would have been guaranteed if he remained on the roster by Friday, and the organization has ultimately decided to save that money. Pelle appeared in 24 games for the 76ers as a rookie last season, averaging 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 9.7 minutes. The 27-year-old likely won't garner significant interest in free agency, and it's highly unlikely he ends up fantasy relevant in 2020-21.