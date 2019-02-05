Norvel Pelle: Notches double-double in win
Pelle tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist and three blocks in 25 minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona.
Pelle was efficient from a scoring perspective and cleaned up on the glass on the way to a 117-107 victory on the road. Despite being held to just 22 points in the fourth quarter, the Blue Coats managed to get the job done and come away with the victory. Pelle has started 15 of the 23 games he's played in this season and is averaging 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over that span.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...