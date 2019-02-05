Pelle tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist and three blocks in 25 minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona.

Pelle was efficient from a scoring perspective and cleaned up on the glass on the way to a 117-107 victory on the road. Despite being held to just 22 points in the fourth quarter, the Blue Coats managed to get the job done and come away with the victory. Pelle has started 15 of the 23 games he's played in this season and is averaging 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over that span.