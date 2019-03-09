Pelle finished Friday's win over Capital City with 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-6 FT), 16 rebounds and two blocks.

Pelle seems to be rounding into form, recording his second 20-plus point outing in the last 10 days. The 26-year-old is averaging 10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.3 assists in 31 games with the Blue Coats, all of which would represent a career high.