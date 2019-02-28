Pelle registered 24 points (10-12 FG, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and a steal in the 115-106 loss Wednesday to Long Island.

Pelle was a legitimate force in the paint for the Blue Coats, leading the team in rebounding while tallying six of the team's nine blocks on the outing. Pelle is beginning to see a few more minutes at center, and following Wednesday's explosion, will likely be Delaware's starting option for the foreseeable future.