The Nets waived Pelle following Monday's 136-125 win over the Kings.

After signing a one-year deal with the Nets on Jan. 28, Pelle appeared in three games for Brooklyn, averaging 2.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 9.3 minutes. Pelle was rendered expendable following last week's signing of Noah Vonleh, who should provide the Nets with sufficient depth behind starting center DeAndre Jordan. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets will sign veteran wing Andre Roberson to fill Pelle's spot on the 15-man roster.