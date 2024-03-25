Gordon is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right plantar fascia strain.

Gordon wasn't on the Nuggets' initial injury report for Monday's matchup, but he's dealing with a foot issue in the hours leading up to tipoff. The Nuggets could choose to exercise caution with the 28-year-old since the Grizzlies will be shorthanded, and Peyton Watson could see increased playing time if Gordon is unavailable.