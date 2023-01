Gordon had 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-111 win over Boston.

Gordon was one of five Nuggets players in double figures in scoring Sunday, finishing three assists and four rebounds shy of a triple-double. Gordon has tallied at least 15 points, five assists and five rebounds in two games this year.