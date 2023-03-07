Gordon recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 118-113 victory over the Raptors.

Gordon posted his highest-scoring outing since Feb. 9 and recorded at least one tally in each defensive category for the first time since returning from a five-game absence due to a rib contusion. The veteran forward was a little rusty during his return to action, but he appears to be rounding back into form and should be a viable fantasy asset during the stretch run.