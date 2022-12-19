Gordon posted 19 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 victory over the Hornets.

Gordon put together another solid performance in the win, continuing what could be described as a breakout season. Despite being 27, he is in the midst of his best season, sitting inside the top 70 thanks to averages of 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 triples on 61.2 percent shooting from the floor. The eventual return of Michael Porter from a heel issue could cut into Gordon's opportunity but until then, simply keep rolling him out there on a nightly basis.