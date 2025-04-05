Now Playing

Gordon (calf/illness) is available for Friday's game against Golden State.

Gordon missed Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, though he'll shake off a probable tag Friday due to right calf injury management and an illness. Over his last five appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds across 32.2 minutes per game.

