Gordon (calf/illness) is available for Friday's game against Golden State.
Gordon missed Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, though he'll shake off a probable tag Friday due to right calf injury management and an illness. Over his last five appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds across 32.2 minutes per game.
