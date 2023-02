Gordon (ribs) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Gordon was trending in the right direction Sunday afternoon, as he was listed as out for the matchup against the Clippers before being upgraded twice, as he was questionable before being deemed probable. He'll likely reclaim his starting role following his five-game absence while Vlatko Cancar retreats to the bench, but it's also possible Gordon faces some sort of minutes restriction.