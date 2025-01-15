Gordon (calf) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

Gordon will suit up in his second consecutive contest following a nine-game absence due to a strained right calf. The veteran forward posted 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes in his return during Sunday's win over Dallas, and it wouldn't be surprising if he remains with the second unit while the club works him back to full playing form.