Gordon sustained lacerations to his face and hand after being bitten by a dog Monday and is in good condition but away from the team, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gordon had been dealing with a heel injury recently but was able to play through the issue over the past few weeks. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss time due to the lacerations he sustained on Christmas Day, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sidelined for at least a few games. If he's unavailable for Thursday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Peyton Watson, Michael Porter and Julian Strawther are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.