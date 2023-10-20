Gordon will start Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers.
Gordon joined the rest of Denver's starters on the sidelines for Tuesday's exhibition in what was a planned day of rest. With Thursday being the final preseason game, Gordon and the other starters are expected to see a good bit of run according to coach Michael Malone.
