Gordon finished with 21 points (10-12 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 110-102 victory over the Jazz.

Coming off a championship campaign in which Gordon shot a career-best 56.4 percent from the field, he's connecting on 63.4 percent of his shots through Denver's first four games. The 28-year-old continues to be the Nuggets' two-way lynchpin at power forward.