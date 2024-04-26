Gordon posted 29 points (12-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 win over the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference's first round.

Nikola Jokic finished just one assist away from a triple-double and Jamal Murray had another impressive showing, but the Nuggets came through in Game 3 thanks to the energy and tenacity of Aaron Gordon, who stepped his game up when Denver needed him the most, especially in the third quarter. The 29-point output was Gordon's second-best scoring mark of the entire campaign, and he's averaging a solid 18.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game through the first three games of the series against the Lakers.