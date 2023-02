Coach Michael Malone noted that Gordon (ankle) is "more probable than [questionable]" for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Gordon is technically still labeled questionable after missing Thursday's game against the Warriors, but the expectation is that he'll be available. At home this season, Gordon is averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 29.2 minutes.