Gordon finished with 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 46 minutes during Friday's 113-104 overtime victory over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gordon continued his strong postseason, helping the Nuggets to a hard-fought victory in Game 3. While Nikola Jokic typically gets all the accolades, Gordon's importance to this team has been front and center during the postseason. He has scored 22 points in three of the past four games, landing a number of clutch three-pointers, something he would have struggled with in the past.