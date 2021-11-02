Gordon totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist Monday in a loss to the Grizzlies.

Gordon briefly left the contest in the third quarter after getting poked in the eye, but he was able to return and finish off the game. The power forward led Denver in rebounding and notched his first double-double of the campaign, though the big effort wasn't enough to carry the Nuggets to a win. Gordon has registered double-digit scoring in all but one game this season and is pulling down 6.9 boards per contest.