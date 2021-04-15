Gordon had 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Wednesday's win over Miami.
Gordon ended just one rebound shy of putting up his first double-double since joining the Nuggets, but he still found a way to contribute on both ends of the court. Gordon's numbers have not been great over the last few games, however, with four single-digit scoring performances over his last six contests. He is averaging 10.2 points despite shooting 52.3 percent from the field in that span.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Unproductive in Friday's victory•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Picks up two steals•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Torches former team with 24 points•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Quiet in victory•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Gets involved right away in debut•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Starting in Nuggets debut•