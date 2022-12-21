Gordon finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes in Tuesday's 105-91 win over the Grizzlies.

Even though he's regarded as more of a supporting player for the Nuggets after being miscast as a No. 1 or 2 option for Orlando earlier in his career, Gordon is in the midst of the best fantasy season of his career thus far during his second full year in Denver. Gordon's averages in most of the counting-stats categories are still marginally behind the numbers he posted with the Magic in 2017-18, but an unprecedented rise in shooting efficiency has made him a more valuable fantasy contributor overall in 2022-23. He's shooting a scintillating 60.9 percent from the field on 10.9 shot attempts per game, well up from his career rate of 46.7 percent.