Gordon accumulated 22 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 141-128 win over the Wizards.

Gordon finished third on the Nuggets in scoring, recording his third game of 20-plus points over his past four contests. The veteran forward has shot the ball well over that span, making 63.4 percent of his shot attempts. Gordon's 61.3 percent field-goal rate on the season is on pace to shatter his previous career-best mark and ranks 12th in the NBA.