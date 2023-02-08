Gordon (ankle) finished with 24 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 146-112 win over the Timberwolves.

Gordon had sat out two of the Nuggets' previous three games with an ankle issue, but his absence for Sunday's loss to Minnesota was likely more a byproduct of Denver playing the second game of a back-to-back set. The 27-year-old forward was back in action for Tuesday's rematch with the Timberwolves and looked plenty healthy, despite playing fewer minutes than usual while Denver took a 35-point lead into the final quarter. The four steals and eight assists both matched season highs for Gordon.