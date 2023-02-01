Gordon is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain.

Gordon tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Pelicans, but he appears to have twisted his ankle during the contest as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but if Gordon is forced to miss any time, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and Christian Braun would be candidates for increased roles.