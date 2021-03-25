Gordon was traded to the Nuggets on Thursday, along with Gary Clark, in exchange for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a future first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal is a relative bargain for Denver, which was able to land Gordon without giving up any regular contributors, as Harris (thigh) has missed significant time this season and remains out indefinitely. Hampton has some long-term upside, but he fell out of coach Mike Malone's rotation back in February. Meanwhile, the pick the Nuggets are sending to Orlando is a protected first-rounder in 2025. For Gordon, he gets his wish to move to a contending team where he'll have a chance to make a major impact during the postseason. The wing has battled through some injuries this season, but he's averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while shooting a career-best 37.5 percent from three. Gordon is a major upgrade at forward -- particularly on the defensive end -- for a Nuggets team with title aspirations.