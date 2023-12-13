Gordon ended Tuesday's 114-106 victory over Chicago with 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes.

Gordon once again logged a full workload, so his heel injury is not likely to be an issue going forward, but the power forward continues to deliver inconsistent numbers for the Nuggets. He has scored at least 14 points in three of his last five outings since returning from a four-game absence between late November and early December, but he also posted two single-digit scoring outputs in that span. Gordon is probably the fourth-best option on offense when the Nuggets are at full strength, however, so as long as he continues to score in double digits, he should remain a decent fantasy asset.