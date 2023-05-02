Gordon finished Monday's 97-87 victory over the Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals across 39 minutes.

Gordon is not known for being a go-to player on the Nuggets' offensive scheme, but given the attention drawn by Nikola Jokic and the struggles of Jamal Murray, he needed to step his game up. Needless to say, the power forward responded when called upon duty. Gordon has now recorded at least 15 points in the first two games of the series against the Suns after not doing it in any of the first-round contests against the Timberwolves.