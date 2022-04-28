Gordon finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 102-98 loss to Golden State.

Gordon appeared on his way to a big game with 15 first-half points, but he wasn't able to scratch in the third or fourth quarters. Inconsistency was a theme for the forward throughout the series, as he scored just 15 combined points on 6-for-19 shooting over the first two games before bouncing back with three straight double-digit scoring efforts over the final three contests. Gordon registered the highest field-goal and free-throw percentages of his career during the regular season and averaged 15.0 points per game, his highest mark since the 2018-19 campaign.