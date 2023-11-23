Gordon notched 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 loss to Orlando.
The 28-year-old forward has a solid showing against his former club, producing his fourth double-double of the season. Gordon has settled into a secondary scoring role in Denver, even with Jamal Murray (hamstring) currently sidelined, but he's averaging better than 7.0 boards a game for the first time as a member of the Nuggets -- his 7.2 RPG is his best performance in that category since he delivered 7.7 a game for the Magic in 2019-20.
