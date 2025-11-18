Gordon posted 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 32 minutes during Monday's 130-127 loss to the Bulls.

The veteran forward produced his second straight 20-point double-double, although he hasn't pulled down more than nine boards in any other game this season. Gordon is seeing more shot volume than usual in the early part of 2025-26, and through 12 contests he's averaged what would be career highs with 20.3 points and 2.3 threes, along with 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals.