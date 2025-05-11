Gordon produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gordon had another solid performance Sunday, finishing with a game-high 16 rebounds and a team-high six assists. The veteran big man has played well through these NBA playoffs, averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in the 10 games prior to Game 4.