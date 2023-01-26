Gordon closed Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Bucks with 26 points (10-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 37 minutes.

Gordon was the only regular starter that featured in the first unit for Denver and it showed, as he often was the go-to guy on offense and finished with a strong double-double despite needing 26 shots to score 24 points. While he can produce when given enough touches, Gordon has reached the 20-point mark just three times this month, and he's expected to revert to a lesser role offensively if most of the starters return for the Saturday matchup against the 76ers.