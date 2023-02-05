Gordon (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves.

Gordon returned to action Saturday following a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and posted 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. He didn't appear to suffer a setback during the contest, so his assumed absence Sunday is likely just a rest day. Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Jamal Murray (knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) are also doubtful, so Denver will have a number of reserves in the starting lineup against Minnesota.