Gordon (foot) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

It is unclear if Gordon suffered any type of setback or if the team is just erring on the side of caution with his status on the injury report, but he is trending in the wrong direction for Saturday's contest. Still, more clarity on his status should come after he tests things out during pregame warmups. Should he not get the green light, Peyton Watson and Braxton Key could see extra minutes at power forward.