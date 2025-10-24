Gordon collected 50 points (17-21 FG, 10-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Gordon put together one of the most efficient 50-point performances in recent memory, missing only one shot from beyond the arc while setting career highs in points and made threes. However, it didn't result in a victory for his team, as Stephen Curry's 42-point showing was enough to help Golden State secure a victory after forcing overtime. Gordon was much improved from range a season ago, converting on 43.6 percent of his attempts in 51 regular-season appearances, and he's off to a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign following Thursday's outburst.