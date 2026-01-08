Gordon ended with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 win over the Celtics.

Gordon is getting back up to speed after returning from a hamstring injury, and he took another step in the right direction Wednesday night. He's scored in double figures off the bench in each of his first two games back and saw his workload increase to 23 minutes in Boston. It's unclear when Gordon will be released from a minutes limit, but Peyton Watson should continue to benefit until that time comes.